Cousins spared jail for 'frightening' attack on kebab delivery driver

Published: 2:18 PM September 2, 2021

An Ipswich takeaway delivery driver stood up to death threats, flying bottles and violence while chasing down two Ipswich cousins who stole his £800 mobile phone.

Alex and Andrew Steward were both spared immediate jail sentences at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday morning.

The pair previously admitted threatening, assaulting and stealing from Shaheen Temory in the early hours of July 15, 2019.

Prosecutor Oliver Haswell said Mr Temory encountered the cousins after returning to his car from delivering food in Byron Road.

As Alex Steward ordered Mr Temory from the vehicle, Andrew Steward opened the nearside door and grabbed a Samsung Galaxy from the passenger seat.

When Mr Temory gave chase, the cousins stopped and threw beer bottles in his direction.

However, the pursuit continued onto a nearby playing field, where Alex smashed a bottle on the ground and warned: "If you don't stop chasing us, we'll kill you."

Andrew Steward uttered "let's kill him" before the pair ran off, still pursued by Mr Temory, until another confrontation with Alex Steward, who struck him to the head with a bottle, causing a four-centimetre cut requiring surgical staples.

When the cousins split up, Mr Temory chased Alex Steward into a garden, where he was bitten on the finger as the pair tussled.

Both Stewards eventually got away, but were arrested after being identified by neighbours who witnessed the incident.

Alex Steward, 24, of Shakespeare Road, pleaded guilty to wounding without intent to cause him grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

Meanwhile, Andrew Steward, 33, of Brooks Hall Road, pleaded guilty to affray and theft.

Marc Brown, for Alex Steward, said his client had learning difficulties and lacked maturity.

He said the offences were linked to alcohol, but that Steward was trying hard to stay sober after a month of abstinence.

Chris Harding, for Andrew Steward, said his client had misused alcohol and other intoxicants as a coping mechanism for a troubled background, but had been engaging with the Iceni support service and was also abstinent.

Recorder Paul Sharkey said the pair had subjected Mr Temory to a "frightening" attack.

He handed Alex Steward a 10-month jail sentence, and Andrew Steward a nine-month term, both suspended for two years, with 100 hours of unpaid work, 30 days' rehabilitation activity and 90 days wearing a sobriety tag. They must also pay Mr Temory £500 each in compensation.