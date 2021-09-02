News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Cousins spared jail for 'frightening' attack on kebab delivery driver

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 2:18 PM September 2, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The cousins appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich takeaway delivery driver stood up to death threats, flying bottles and violence while chasing down two Ipswich cousins who stole his £800 mobile phone.

Alex and Andrew Steward were both spared immediate jail sentences at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday morning.

The pair previously admitted threatening, assaulting and stealing from Shaheen Temory in the early hours of July 15, 2019.

Prosecutor Oliver Haswell said Mr Temory encountered the cousins after returning to his car from delivering food in Byron Road.

As Alex Steward ordered Mr Temory from the vehicle, Andrew Steward opened the nearside door and grabbed a Samsung Galaxy from the passenger seat.

When Mr Temory gave chase, the cousins stopped and threw beer bottles in his direction.

However, the pursuit continued onto a nearby playing field, where Alex smashed a bottle on the ground and warned: "If you don't stop chasing us, we'll kill you."

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich family to feature on Channel 4 show
  2. 2 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars in August
  3. 3 Man downloaded indecent images of children 'out of morbid curiosity'
  1. 4 See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
  2. 5 Mother-of-three fined after failing to stop after crash
  3. 6 Stretch of Orwell Bridge reopens after lorry and car crash
  4. 7 Dad caught drink-driving after stag do made 'colossal error of judgement'
  5. 8 CCTV footage issued after verbal altercation in Subway
  6. 9 Ipswich man arrested after four die in crash on M25
  7. 10 Felixstowe man who stabbed father jailed for possessing indecent images

Andrew Steward uttered "let's kill him" before the pair ran off, still pursued by Mr Temory, until another confrontation with Alex Steward, who struck him to the head with a bottle, causing a four-centimetre cut requiring surgical staples.

When the cousins split up, Mr Temory chased Alex Steward into a garden, where he was bitten on the finger as the pair tussled.

Both Stewards eventually got away, but were arrested after being identified by neighbours who witnessed the incident.

Alex Steward, 24, of Shakespeare Road, pleaded guilty to wounding without intent to cause him grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray. 

Meanwhile, Andrew Steward, 33, of Brooks Hall Road, pleaded guilty to affray and theft.

Marc Brown, for Alex Steward, said his client had learning difficulties and lacked maturity.

He said the offences were linked to alcohol, but that Steward was trying hard to stay sober after a month of abstinence.

Chris Harding, for Andrew Steward, said his client had misused alcohol and other intoxicants as a coping mechanism for a troubled background, but had been engaging with the Iceni support service and was also abstinent.

Recorder Paul Sharkey said the pair had subjected Mr Temory to a "frightening" attack.

He handed Alex Steward a 10-month jail sentence, and Andrew Steward a nine-month term, both suspended for two years, with 100 hours of unpaid work, 30 days' rehabilitation activity and 90 days wearing a sobriety tag. They must also pay Mr Temory £500 each in compensation. 

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New larger green bins will be supplied by Suffolk Coastal for garden waste Picture: ARCHANT

East Suffolk Council

Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The new cafe/restaurant at Martello Park, Felixstowe

East Suffolk Council

New £1.5m seaside restaurant aims for winter opening

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk PCC Tim Passmore says the extra rise in Council Tax will give Suffolk Police much greater re

Suffolk Live | Updated

Road into Ipswich reopens after motorists injured in collision

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A CGI view of the proposed development from Sea Road, Felixstowe. Picture supplied by: LAST AND TRIC

East Suffolk Council

Major seafront regeneration project set to start

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon