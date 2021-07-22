Ipswich cousins admit attacking and stealing phone from kebab deliveryman

Published: 7:30 AM July 22, 2021

Two cousins have admitted assaulting and stealing from a kebab deliveryman.

Alex and Andrew Steward were due to stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court this week — but the pair admitted a number of offences on Wednesday afternoon.

Alex Steward, of Shakespeare Road, Ipswich, had denied wounding Shaheen Temory with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm on July 15 last year.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old admitted an alternative charge of wounding without intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

He had also denied two further charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and affray — but entered guilty pleas to both charges on Wednesday.

His cousin, Andrew Steward, 33, of Brooks Hall Road, Ipswich, had also pleaded not guilty to affray and stealing a smartphone from Mr Temory on the same date — but he too admitted both charges on Wednesday.

Their trial had been expected to last three days.

Both men were released on unconditional bail until being sentenced on August 24, following the preparation of a report by the probation service.



