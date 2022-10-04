News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich man accused of attempted murder appears at crown court

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 AM October 4, 2022
A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing at Parkway multi-storey car park in Bury St Edmunds

A man accused of attempted murder in Bury St Edmunds has appeared in court - Credit: Archant

A 27-year-old Ipswich man accused of attempted murder and possession of a ‘zombie knife’ following a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds has appeared before a judge at Ipswich Crown Court.

Alexander Cornell, of Britannia Road, Ipswich, is charged with attempted murder, wounding with intent and possessing an article with a blade.

He was charged with the offences following a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds at the Parkway car park on Monday, July 4.

Emergency services were called just after 2.30pm and the victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment. 

No pleas were taking from Cornell during the hearing on Monday (October 3) and a further case management hearing will take place in October 20.

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A crash between a car and a tractor has blocked the A14 near Stowmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 partly reopens after crash between car and tractor

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Breakfast is the best way to start your day so here are five of the most recommended places to get a

Food and Drink

5 of the most affordable spots for breakfast in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Here are the faces of the criminals jailed in Suffolk this week

Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a Â£30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: Suffolk's winners of the People's Postcode Lottery in September

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon