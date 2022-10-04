Ipswich man accused of attempted murder appears at crown court

A man accused of attempted murder in Bury St Edmunds has appeared in court - Credit: Archant

A 27-year-old Ipswich man accused of attempted murder and possession of a ‘zombie knife’ following a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds has appeared before a judge at Ipswich Crown Court.

Alexander Cornell, of Britannia Road, Ipswich, is charged with attempted murder, wounding with intent and possessing an article with a blade.

He was charged with the offences following a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds at the Parkway car park on Monday, July 4.

Emergency services were called just after 2.30pm and the victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

No pleas were taking from Cornell during the hearing on Monday (October 3) and a further case management hearing will take place in October 20.