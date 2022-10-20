Ipswich man pleads not guilty to attempted murder after Bury stabbing

A 27-year-old Ipswich man who was arrested after a man was stabbed with a ‘Zombie’ knife in Bury St Edmunds faces a trial after pleading not guilty to attempted murder.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (October 20) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was Alexander Cornell, of Britannia Road, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to an offence of attempted murder which was allegedly committed on July 4 at the Parkway car park in Bury St Edmunds.

Emergency services were called just after 2.30pm and the victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

No date for trial was set and Cornell was remanded in custody.