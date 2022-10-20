News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich man pleads not guilty to attempted murder after Bury stabbing

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:38 AM October 20, 2022
Alexander Cornell, of Britannia Road, faces a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

A 27-year-old Ipswich man who was arrested after a man was stabbed with a ‘Zombie’ knife in Bury St Edmunds faces a trial after pleading not guilty to attempted murder.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (October 20) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was Alexander Cornell, of Britannia Road, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to an offence of attempted murder which was allegedly committed on July 4 at the Parkway car park in Bury St Edmunds.

Emergency services were called just after 2.30pm and the victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment. 

No date for trial was set and Cornell was remanded in custody.

Ipswich Crown Court
Bury St Edmunds News

