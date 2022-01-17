Amazon podcast explores disappearance of Luke Durbin

A new podcast is revisiting the case of missing Suffolk teenager Luke Durbin - Credit: Archant

The mother of a Suffolk teenager who vanished without a trace in 2006 has made an impassioned plea for information on a popular missing person podcast.

The case of Luke Durbin is now being featured on The Missing podcast series following his disappearance in the early hours of May 12, 2006 after a night out in Ipswich.

Mr Durbin's mother, Nicki, has never given up searching for answers and remains convinced that someone local knows what happened to her son.

Nicki Durbin says she does not want to die not knowing what happened to her son

The investigation is being re-examined in episode one, season three of the popular podcast series, which is hosted by Pandora Sykes on Amazon Music.

Speaking on the 30-minute podcast, Ms Durbin said: "I must sound like a broken record because I know I say the same thing with any publicity I do.

"I am 100% convinced that someone locally at that time, if not still, knows what happened to Luke.

"Honestly, I would just absolutely beg you, if you have got that vital bit of information then please phone Suffolk Constabulary because I don't want to die not knowing what happened to my son.

"In whatever form, I want to be able to bring him home. Whatever the information is, I definitely want to know what happened to Luke before I die."

Luke Durbin went missing on May 12, 2006.

Mr Durbin, from Hollesley, had been out with two friends at the Zest nightclub in Ipswich and after getting separated, was next seen between 2.30am and 3am at the town's railway station.

He then walked across town to Hawk Express taxi rank, but had no money for a cab and declined the offer of a mobile phone to call home.

The last confirmed sighting of Mr Durbin was on CCTV, around 4am, crossing the road in Dog's Head Street towards the bus station.

He was reported missing the following day.

A CCTV image of the white or silver Volvo 440 seen in the area of Luke Durbin's disappearance

Minutes after the last known footage of Mr Durbin, a Volvo 440, registration M206 LYE, was caught on CCTV in nearby Orwell Place.

The owner has never been identified – and the vehicle was registered under a false name and address.

Despite numerous media appeals, poster campaigns, a group walk to retrace Mr Durbin's steps, and television appearances - including on Crimewatch in 2013 - the mystery remains unsolved.