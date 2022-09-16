News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich man denies two counts of rape

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 3:00 PM September 16, 2022
Anthony Holton is set to stand trial in January 2024.

Anthony Holton is set to stand trial in January 2024. - Credit: Archant

﻿﻿A 45-year-old Ipswich man accused of rape will have to wait more than a year for his trial to take place.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday ( September 15) for a plea and case management hearing was Anthony Holton, of Whitland, Close, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to two offences of rape which were allegedly committed on March 20 2020.

Holton’s trial will take place on January 15 2024 and a further case management hearing will take place on September 15 next year.

Judge Emma Peters apologised to Holton for the delay.

Holton is on unconditional bail.

