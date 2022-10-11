Ipswich park dealer found with nearly 100 drug wraps spared jail

A 27-year-old man who was found with nearly 100 wraps of cocaine and heroin when he was arrested in an Ipswich park has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing Anthony Hyacinth, Judge David Pugh said that in his basis of plea he claimed he had been pressurised into bringing the drugs to Ipswich after being threatened by someone he owed money to for drugs.

He said the prosecution wasn’t in a position to accept the basis of plea or to challenge it.

Judge Pugh said he felt able to pass a suspended sentence as the offences were committed nearly three years ago and because Hyacinth was in work and was hoping to start a course that would lead to better employment in the future.

Hyacinth of Hall Street, Angel, London, admitted possessing cocaine and heroin in November 2019 with intent to supply and possession of cannabis.

He was given a 24-month prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work.

Joanne Eley, prosecuting, said Hyacinth was detained for a drug search by police who saw him in a wooded area of Gippeswyk Park, Ipswich on November 11 2019.

He told officers he had come to Ipswich from London by train two hours earlier.

He had a small amount of cannabis on him and when he was strip searched at Martlesham police investigation centre a golf ball sized wrap containing 33 wraps of heroin and 64 wraps of cocaine was found hidden in his trouser leg, said Miss Eley.

She said the drugs had an estimated street value of £970.

Sixty pounds cash was found on him as well as a mobile phone which was examined and wasn’t found to contain any messages related to drug dealing, said Miss Eley.

The court heard that Hyacinth, who has two children, had 29 previous convictions.

In his basis of plea he said he had been a cannabis user and had been forced to bring a package containing drugs to Ipswich after being approached by a drug dealer he owed money to outside his grandmothers home.

He claimed he had previously been threatened by the drug dealer.