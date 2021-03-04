Kesgrave man distributed indecent images of children on messaging app

Published: 5:30 AM March 4, 2021

A 55-year-old man has been warned he could face an immediate jail sentence after being caught with hundreds of indecent images of children on his phone and laptop.

Anthony Mackin, of Spalding Lane, Kesgrave, was due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday – but the hearing was adjourned until April for the probation service to assess his suitability for a sex offender rehabilitation programme.

Judge Rupert Overbury told Mackin not to leave court under the impression he would avoid going straight to jail, despite his previously otherwise good character.

The court heard that some of the images found in Mackin's possession depicted "extremely young children".

Mackin pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of distributing indecent images of children at an earlier hearing before magistrates on July 16 last year.

On December 6, 2019, a Samsung S8 mobile phone and Dell laptop, belonging to Mackin, were found to contain 61 of the most serious, 'category A' indecent images, 104 category B images, two category B videos and 664 category C images.

He was also found to have distributed an unknown quantity of category C indecent images, via his mobile phone, on Kik Messenger.

Mackin was committed to the crown court by magistrates for sentencing. However, in the absence of a pre-sentence report, Judge Overbury adjourned the hearing until the week beginning April 12.

He told the court: "I'm not making any promises at all, and it may very well be that, when he comes back, Mr Mackin will be getting immediate custody.

"But, where someone is susceptible to rehabilitation, and has a good prospect of it, the court should consider whether or not custody could be suspended."

Judge Overbury said the purpose of a pre-sentence report would be to assess Mackin's suitability for participation in a sex offender programme in the community.

He told Mackin: "It may very well be that you still get an immediate custodial sentence.

"These are extremely serious offences, aggravated by the youth of children and type of images depicted.

"Don't go away thinking it's not going to be prison, because it very well might be."