Trial date set for Ipswich man accused of assault

Anwar Ali will stand trial next year. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a 46-year-old Ipswich man accused of assault will take place next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday ( April 7) was Anwar Ali, of Felixstowe Road, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to an offence of assault causing actual bodily harm on June 17 last year.

His trial, which is expected to last two days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing April 11 next year.

He is on unconditional bail.