Man loses £210 in Kesgrave used car parts scam
- Credit: Gregg Brown
A man in his 60s was defrauded out of £210 after a man offered to sell him used car parts in Kesgrave but never showed up.
The incident took place in Main Road on Saturday, October 23 at about 2pm, police say.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A man approached the victim, and engaged him in conversation.
"He claimed he had the same make of car as the victim and his had failed its MOT.
"As a consequence, he claimed he was breaking up his car and was offering the parts for sale at £210."
You may also want to watch:
The victim then gave the man the £210. The suspect said he would return either an hour and a half later or the following day with the parts but never did.
The suspect is described as being white with short blonde/ginger thinning hair and having a well-groomed beard.
Most Read
- 1 Teenager locked up for 24 years for shooting friend in Kesgrave
- 2 Teen who shot friend in face in Kesgrave pictured for first time
- 3 Highways chiefs questioned over handling of Copdock interchange plan
- 4 22-year-old man jailed over firearm and drug offences
- 5 Revolution Ipswich to close for two weeks for refurbishment
- 6 Kesgrave shooting detective in 'no doubt' of teen's murderous intent
- 7 'Motorways and McDonalds' - Ipswich father and son plan tribute roadtrip
- 8 Major new Christmas market coming to Ipswich this December
- 9 Missing 26-year-old found
- 10 Hospitals plea to cut 'large number of phone calls' as visits suspended
He is approximately 5ft 8ins tall, aged in mid-forties to fifties and has tattoos on his lower arm.
Anyone with any information on the incident should contact Woodbridge police, quoting crime number 37/61137/21.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.