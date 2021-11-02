News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man loses £210 in Kesgrave used car parts scam

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:20 PM November 2, 2021
Updated: 3:28 PM November 2, 2021
Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident of fraud in Kesgrave - Credit: Gregg Brown

A man in his 60s was defrauded out of £210 after a man offered to sell him used car parts in Kesgrave but never showed up. 

The incident took place in Main Road on Saturday, October 23 at about 2pm, police say. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A man approached the victim, and engaged him in conversation.

"He claimed he had the same make of car as the victim and his had failed its MOT.

"As a consequence, he claimed he was breaking up his car and was offering the parts for sale at £210."

The victim then gave the man the £210. The suspect said he would return either an hour and a half later or the following day with the parts but never did.

The suspect is described as being white with short blonde/ginger thinning hair and having a well-groomed beard. 

He is approximately 5ft 8ins tall, aged in mid-forties to fifties and has tattoos on his lower arm.

Anyone with any information on the incident should contact Woodbridge police, quoting crime number 37/61137/21.

