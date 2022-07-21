News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Arrest made after stabbing in Ipswich town centre

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:50 PM July 21, 2022
The stabbing happened in Princes Street, Ipswich

The stabbing happened in Princes Street, Ipswich

An arrest has been made following a stabbing in Ipswich town centre yesterday.

The incident happened in Princes Street shortly after 9.50pm on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of a 17-year-old boy being injured by a group of men on bicycles carrying knives.

The victim was on foot and was reportedly chased from Silent Street, through Cromwell Square and Franciscan Way before he was stabbed in the legs and arms in Princes Street.

His injuries are described as superficial, and he is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

This afternoon, a spokesperson for Suffolk police confirmed that an arrest had been made in connection with the incident.

Officers were granted extra stop and search powers after a Section 60 order was issued by Suffolk police.

As part of the powers, officers will be allowed to stop and search without reasonable grounds, but where there is a risk of violence or a belief that weapons are being carried.

The order is in place until 10.55pm on Thursday and covers the majority of Ipswich.

Police are not treating this as a random attack and believe that the parties involved are known to each other.

While there is no perceived risk to the wider public, there is an increased risk of violence between parties either directly involved or associated with the incident.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

