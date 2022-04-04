Warrants issued for arrest of three men after Ipswich cannabis farm find

Police have issued warrants for the arrest of three men (file photo) - Credit: Archant

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of three men who have been charged in connection with a large cannabis find in Ipswich.

Police made the discovery on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at properties at Bramford Lane, Queensway and Norfolk Road in the Suffolk town.

About 575 cannabis plants were recovered across the three properties, along with a large quantity of cash and some drug paraphernalia.

The estimated street value of the cannabis is thought to be in the region of £200,000.

Three people were summonsed to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court last Thursday.

Svajunas Panavas, 20, of Norfolk Road in Ipswich, was charged with producing cannabis and being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Donatas Raisys, 31, of Queens Way in Ipswich, was charged with producing cannabis, being concerned in the production of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession with intent to supply cannabis resin.

Arturas Skrebe, 32, of Bramford Lane in Ipswich was charged with producing cannabis, being concerned in production of cannabis and acquire/use/possession of criminal property, namely £7,500 in notes and 60 Euro notes.

The three defendants failed to appear at court, with warrants for their arrest issued.