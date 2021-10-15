Arrest warrants issued for men facing sheep charges

Published: 5:30 AM October 15, 2021

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Ipswich men who did not appear in court - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Arrest warrants have been issued for two men who did not attend a court hearing to face charges of allegedly stealing and killing sheep.

Constantin Androne, of Dickens Road, Ipswich, and Razvan Ionascu, of Defoe Road, Ipswich, failed to attend Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Both Androne, 38, and Ionascu, 25, are each facing two counts of theft, two charges of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, and single offences of criminal damage, destroying property and burglary.

It is alleged that between March 21, 2020, and March 24, 2020, two sheep valued at £300 were stolen in Ipswich before those animals were killed.

It is also alleged that between April 11 and April 14, 2020, two sheep and a lamb were stolen and killed.

The burglary charge relates to an incident between April 8 and April 10, 2020, when various items, including an antique firearm, were stolen from an Ipswich property.

Magistrates issued an arrest warrant on Thursday following Androne and Ionascu's non-attendance.



