Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Motorist arrested at Copdock found driving with revoked licence

Published: 8:06 AM October 20, 2021   
Black hyundai stopped at copdock, ipswich, Suffolk because driver had failed to appear in court

A Black Hyundai was stopped on the A12 at Copdock, where the driver was arrested for failing to appear in court - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A man has been arrested on the A12 at the Copdock Interchange for failing to appear in court, having also been found driving with a revoked licence.

The vehicle, a black Hyundai, was stopped on Tuesday evening, the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said on Twitter.

The car was seized by police after the man's licence was found to have been revoked.

NSRAPT said the driver will be "put before the next available court".

