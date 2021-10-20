Motorist arrested at Copdock found driving with revoked licence
Published: 8:06 AM October 20, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
A man has been arrested on the A12 at the Copdock Interchange for failing to appear in court, having also been found driving with a revoked licence.
The vehicle, a black Hyundai, was stopped on Tuesday evening, the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said on Twitter.
The car was seized by police after the man's licence was found to have been revoked.
NSRAPT said the driver will be "put before the next available court".
