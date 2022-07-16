Jailed drug dealer ordered to pay £40,000

Artenis Selita was ordered to pay £40,000 as part of a confiscation order. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A drug dealer who was found with a large quantity of cocaine and £40,000 cash in Ipswich has been ordered to pay a £40,000 confiscation order.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (July 15) for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act was 25-year-old Artenis Selita of Cottril Way, Bedford.

The court heard that Selita’s benefit from his offending was £63,394 and the realisable amount was £39,489, which was money seized by police when he was arrested.

Judge Emma Peters made a confiscation order in the sum of £39,489.

Selita was jailed for 40 months in May last year after he admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property, namely money.

It follows an incident on January 25 last year when officers from the Operational Scorpion team searched Selita, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked on Sherrington Road close to a footpath.

During the search, officers recovered a large quantity of cocaine with a street value of tens of thousands of pounds as well as £40,000 cash.

Lynne Shirley, prosecuting, said plastic capsules containing cocaine were found in two socks on the front passenger seat of the car.

A further sock containing more capsules was found in the driver’s door pocket.