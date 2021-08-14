Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Ipswich

Published: 3:41 PM August 14, 2021 Updated: 3:44 PM August 14, 2021

A police cordon from Norwich Road to the corner of Dales Road - Credit: Archant

A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted by a man in Ipswich.

Suffolk police think the assault took place around 9.45pm on Friday in Dales Road, near to the junction with Norwich Road.

The man is described by police as white, of a slim build and aged between 30 to 35 years-of-age.

He has short, shaved hair and was wearing a white shirt with two buttons at the top.

Officers are also investigating an assault that is believed to have taken place at a similar time in Norwich Road in which a man was injured.

Detective sergeant Andy Barker said: "Officers are in the very early stages of their enquiries and are currently working with the victim to establish the exact circumstances around the incident.

“However, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage in the area of Dales Road or Norwich Road from between 9.30-10.15pm last night.”

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police quoting reference 37/44550/21 via suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.