Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Woman's handbag grabbed in attempt robbery near Suffolk New College

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 2:54 PM May 28, 2021   
Suffolk New College is making "reasonable progress" in improvements, Ofsted has said

A woman was approached by a man near Suffolk New College who attempted to rob her. - Credit: Gregg Brown

A man attempted to rob a woman in Rope Walk, Ipswich in a daylight attack.

The woman was walking towards Suffolk New College when she was approached by a man who pulled her handbag and demanded money at approximately 11am on Monday, May 24.

The woman refused and the man walked away.

The victim was not harmed but was shaken as a result.

Any witnesses to this incident, or anyone with any information can contact Ipswich CID quoting reference 27356/21 on 101, by email or via their website

Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: crimestoppers-uk.org

Suffolk New College
Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

