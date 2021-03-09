News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Woman in her 80s has bag stolen during Ipswich distraction theft

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:37 PM March 9, 2021    Updated: 4:51 PM March 9, 2021
The incident happened on Felixstowe Road 

The incident happened on Felixstowe Road - Credit: Maps

A woman in her 80s had her bag and credit cards stolen during a theft at an Ipswich supermarket. 

The incident took place on Monday, March 8 at around 12.20pm. 

The elderly victim was unpacking her shopping into the boot of their car at the Sainsbury's supermarket on Felixstowe Road.  

She was approached by a man who started to talk to her.

Another man then reached into her bag and stole a card holder containing cards.  The men then ran away. The bank card was used at a nearby ATM.

You may also want to watch:

One suspect is described as being over 5ft tall, late 30s/early 40s, well built, with light brown hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a white face mask.  

The second man was approximately 23 to 24 years old.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Convicted killer of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens posts birthday photo to Instagram
  2. 2 Pedestrian suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave
  3. 3 Motorist 'shaken' after hitting garden wall to avoid school crash
  1. 4 Town’s old electricity building has ‘proud’ new owner
  2. 5 Memories of darts matches and marathons around Suffolk
  3. 6 Air ambulance lands in Ipswich park to assist with medical emergency
  4. 7 Residents demand answers as new footbridge closed with no explanation
  5. 8 Suffolk solicitor says new evidence fuels Ipswich Town takeover rumours
  6. 9 Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite
  7. 10 Night noise complaints on Ipswich diversion route amid Orwell Bridge works

Anyone who has any information about this theft are asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/11403/21

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rachael and Ben from Copdock with baby Oakley

Ipswich Hospital

New mum tests positive for Covid as she is about to give birth

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Eastgate Street in Bury St Edmunds

Property of the Week

What does £400k buy if you are house hunting in Suffolk?

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Jack Whomes has been freed from prison after serving 23 years for the Essex Boys murders

'Essex Boys' killer released from prison to live in Suffolk

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Ellie Smy was left shaken after she was knocked off her bike on a roundabout during a bike ride

Teen cyclist knocked off bike at A12 roundabout and left by driver

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon