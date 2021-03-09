Woman in her 80s has bag stolen during Ipswich distraction theft
- Credit: Maps
A woman in her 80s had her bag and credit cards stolen during a theft at an Ipswich supermarket.
The incident took place on Monday, March 8 at around 12.20pm.
The elderly victim was unpacking her shopping into the boot of their car at the Sainsbury's supermarket on Felixstowe Road.
She was approached by a man who started to talk to her.
Another man then reached into her bag and stole a card holder containing cards. The men then ran away. The bank card was used at a nearby ATM.
You may also want to watch:
One suspect is described as being over 5ft tall, late 30s/early 40s, well built, with light brown hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a white face mask.
The second man was approximately 23 to 24 years old.
Most Read
- 1 Convicted killer of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens posts birthday photo to Instagram
- 2 Pedestrian suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave
- 3 Motorist 'shaken' after hitting garden wall to avoid school crash
- 4 Town’s old electricity building has ‘proud’ new owner
- 5 Memories of darts matches and marathons around Suffolk
- 6 Air ambulance lands in Ipswich park to assist with medical emergency
- 7 Residents demand answers as new footbridge closed with no explanation
- 8 Suffolk solicitor says new evidence fuels Ipswich Town takeover rumours
- 9 Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite
- 10 Night noise complaints on Ipswich diversion route amid Orwell Bridge works
Anyone who has any information about this theft are asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/11403/21
Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.