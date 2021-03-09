Published: 4:37 PM March 9, 2021 Updated: 4:51 PM March 9, 2021

A woman in her 80s had her bag and credit cards stolen during a theft at an Ipswich supermarket.

The incident took place on Monday, March 8 at around 12.20pm.

The elderly victim was unpacking her shopping into the boot of their car at the Sainsbury's supermarket on Felixstowe Road.

She was approached by a man who started to talk to her.

Another man then reached into her bag and stole a card holder containing cards. The men then ran away. The bank card was used at a nearby ATM.

You may also want to watch:

One suspect is described as being over 5ft tall, late 30s/early 40s, well built, with light brown hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a white face mask.

The second man was approximately 23 to 24 years old.

Anyone who has any information about this theft are asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/11403/21

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.