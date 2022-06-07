Multiple bank cards stolen in spate of thefts from cars in Ipswich

Multiple cars have been broken into in Ipswich over the past week, including one in Britannia Road - Credit: Google Maps

Multiple bank cards and wallets have been stolen in a spate of thefts from cars in Ipswich.

The first incident happened in Britannia Road between 6pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday where a wallet and bank cards were stolen from an unlocked car.

The bank cards were then used fraudulently.

Between 9.30pm on Sunday and 6.15am on Monday, a passenger window was smashed on a car parked on a driveway in Coleness road, but nothing was stolen from inside the vehicle.

The third incident happened between 1.30am and 2am on Tuesday when someone smashed a side window of a vehicle parked in Fen Bright Circle, stealing a purse containing bank cards.

Next, sometime during the night of Sunday and Monday, a white vehicle parked in Mountbatten Court had its passenger window smashed and a black Nike bag removed from inside.

In Lacey Street, an unlocked vehicle was entered between 9.47pm on Monday and 9am on Tuesday, with loose change taken.

Another incident happened in Moat Farm Close where two unknown men smashed a car window before riding away on bikes between midnight and 5.38am on Tuesday. Nothing was stolen from the car.

The final incident happened in Woodbridge Road when a window of a silver car was smashed and a bank card was stolen from inside. The theft happened between midday on Thursday and 7am on Monday.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have information about these thefts to contact them, quoting the appropriate crime reference for each incident:

Britannia Road - 34593/22

Coleness Road - 34838/22

Fen Bright Circle - 34852/22

Mountbatten Court - 34591/22

Lacey Street - 34893/22

Moat Farm Close - 34823/22

Woodbridge Road - 34623/22

