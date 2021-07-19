Hospital order extended for gun dealer who killed wife
- Credit: Archant
A judge has extended an interim hospital order on a gun dealer who fatally shot his solicitor wife at their Suffolk farmhouse.
Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, was charged with murder after his wife was found shot inside their family home at The Green, Barham, on the morning of Sunday, May 3 last year.
Hartshorne-Jones denied murdering his 41-year-old wife, Silke, but admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility at a hearing in September.
Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was found on the floor upstairs, with two gunshot wounds, after police were called by her husband at 4.45am.
She was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died a short time later at 6.42am.
A post mortem examination confirmed her death was the result of two gunshot wounds.
Hartshorne-Jones is said to have had a recurrent depressive disorder and had psychotic symptoms at the time of the shooting.
Most Read
- 1 'I'm not ready to let her go' - Funeral planned for Ipswich mum who died after giving birth
- 2 Orwell Road closed after sinkhole opens up in Felixstowe
- 3 New Felixstowe town centre restaurant and bar given go-ahead at resort
- 4 See inside these luxury Ipswich apartments being sold for £1million
- 5 Two Ipswich nightclubs delay reopening after positive Covid tests
- 6 A14 truckstop to close to make way for project creating 1,500 jobs
- 7 Greene King shuts 33 pubs as staff hit by 'pingdemic'
- 8 Jailed in Suffolk: See the criminals put behind bars this week
- 9 Will Suffolk's shops request face masks are still worn after 'freedom day'?
- 10 Mum of murdered son shaving head for knife crime awareness
Judge Martyn Levett imposed a Section 38 interim hospital order for 12 weeks in April.
On Monday, he extended the order until August 13 to allow the defendant to continue receiving treatment.
Hartshorne-Jones is due to be sentenced on August 31.