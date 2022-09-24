Bleed control kit installed in memory of Tavis is town's 13th emergency box

One of the bleed control kits was installed outside The Purple Shop on Fonnereau Rd - Credit: Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation

Two new bleed control kits have been installed around Ipswich - one of them in memory of a teenager stabbed to death in the town in 2018.

The Be Lucky Anti-Crime Foundation, founded by Paul Stansby and Jamie Hart from Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio, celebrated the installation of new kits.

Bleed control kit - Credit: Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation

There are now 13 bleed control kits in total installed in the Ipswich area.

One of the two new kits was installed outside The Purple Shop on Fonnereau Rd and is sponsored by Dennis Tennial, the owner of Tennial Personnel Ipswich.

The 13th kit has been placed at Stop&Shop on Queen's Way and is sponsored by Lewis Hairdressers.

One of the bleed control kits was installed outside Stop&Shop on Queen's Way - Credit: Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation

The kit has been dedicated to Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, who was stabbed to death in Packard Avenue, just yards from his home on the Nacton estate, in a pre-meditated attack on June 2, 2018.

Five people were convicted of killing the 17-year-old and were jailed for a combined total of 104 years.

Paul Stansby and Sharon Box, mother of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Credit: Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation

Jamie Hart, from Be Lucky Anti-Crime Foundation, said: “Paul and myself are overwhelmed by the response we have had from companies who have donated and sponsored the kits.

“This support is crucial to the success we have had with getting so many kits on the streets saving lives, and we wanted to thank each and every person who’s donated.

“Without their help, this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Paul Stansby of Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio - Credit: Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation

Ipswich Borough Council and the Ipswich Police have also taken steps to fight against knife and associated crimes.

Councillor Alasdair Ross, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for public protection, said: “Ipswich Borough Council is proud of leading on the Gangs and County Lines Strategy and how that with partners from Suffolk County Council, the police, the Police and Crime Commissioner plus neighbouring councils, that strategy is now working county-wide.

Councillor Alasdair Ross - Credit: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

“We are now going to do even more and with an emphasis on dealing with knife crime and will be announcing this new work shortly.

“This council condemns the Conservative Government’s funding cuts to the police service, criminal justice system, youth services and drug and rehabilitation services which have all contributed to the increase in knife crime.

“We call on the Government to provide sufficient additional funding.”