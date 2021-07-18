News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Mum of murdered son shaving head for knife crime awareness

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 AM July 18, 2021   
Lorraine Warren with Luke

Dean Stansby's mum Lorraine Warren and brother-in-law Luke are shaving their heads for knife crime awareness charity Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation following Mr Stansby's murder in 2017 - Credit: Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation

Mum Lorraine Warren is shaving her hair for knife crime awareness following the murder of her Trimley St Mary son Dean Stansby in 2017

Paul Stansby set up the Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation in his brother's memory - which regularly combats knife crime in Ipswich and the Chantry area. 

Mr Stansby said 65-year-old Lorraine Warren's help has been amazing considering how hard it is for "especially" to shave off their hair. 

"For a lady to shave off and her losing my brother to knife crime and get this done I have nothing but admiration and respect," Mr Stansby said. 

Dean Stansby's mum Lorraine Warren and brother-in-law Luke

Dean Stansby's mum Lorraine Warren and brother-in-law Luke - Credit: Paul Stansby

He and Jamie Hart from Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio, the treasurer of Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation, were not able to take up the mantle as "their both bald". 

They will use the money to give young people "discipline in their lives" and have already helped a local boxer get a kid's gym up and running and advise the police locally. 

Their other aims include educating young people on the dangers of gangs and help families affected by violent crime through financial support for counselling and services.

They explained at the moment drug-fuelled county lines knife crime is continuing to plague Suffolk, Ipswich and Chantry. 

Mr Stansby thinks to combat it further community events are the most important as it's not drugs but postcodes that determine how young people feel about each other. 

"They think caring a knife their safe but they're often [stabbed] by their own knives," he added, 

Jamie Hart (left) and Paul Stansby founded the Be Lucky Anti-Knife Crime Foundation after the fatal

Jamie Hart (left) and Paul Stansby founded the Be Lucky Anti-Knife Crime Foundation after the fatal stabbing of Dean Stansby in 2017. Picture: BE LUCKY ANTI-KNIFE CRIME FOUNDATION - Credit: Be Lucky Anti-Knife Crime Founda

The shave will also form part of Chantry's wellbeing day.on August 22 from 11am to 4pm.

Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation will also hold a basketball tournament beside Chantry Library as part of that day.

Any age can join with teams of three. There will be a cash prize and other prizes for the winners as well as trophies and medals donated by a local company. Suffolk police are getting involved in this event and having a team participate as well as the military.

Their target of £1,000 has not yet been hit for the shave so to donate go here justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jamie-hart-631.

