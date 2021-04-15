News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Elderly man threatens cyclist with hammer in Ipswich street

Angus Williams

Published: 5:22 PM April 15, 2021   
Police appealed for help to find Erika yesterday when she went missing

Officers are looking for an elderly man who threatened two people with a hammer on Belstead Road, Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two victims were approached and threatened by an elderly man with a hammer in Ipswich.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 8 at around 7.25pm in Belstead Road.

The elderly man swore at a young cyclist and waved a hammer, before approaching a man in his 30s who was walking nearby.

He swung the hammer at him and made verbal threats but the victim was able to move out of the way and was uninjured.

The suspect is described as white, of quite small build and hunched over.

Officers are asking for witnesses or anybody who may have been driving in the area at the time and who has dashcam footage to contact Ipswich Police quoting reference 17647/21.

