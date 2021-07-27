News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Bicycle stolen from parked car in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:13 PM July 27, 2021   
Police are appealing for witnesses after a bicycle has been stolen from Ipswich

A bicycle has been stolen from a parked vehicle in Ipswich.

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following the theft of the black DMR Bolt bicycle which took place at some point between 6pm Tuesday, July 20, and 12.30pm Wednesday, July 21, in Faraday Road.  

At some point the Bolt bicycle was removed from a parked vehicle. No damage was caused but the vehicle door was left open.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact the Crime Coordination Centre, quoting crime reference number: 37/40117/21.

