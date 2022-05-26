Bleed control kits rolled out to Chantry

Vicki Mann, Paul Stansby, Mayor of Ipswich Cllr John Cook, Tony from Tony’s Pizza and Grill, Murat from Chantry Royal Fish and Chips, Jamie Hart and Cllr Jenny Smith. - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

A man's mission to install bleed control kits around Ipswich said he is overwhelmed by the support as the scheme continues to rollout across the town.

Paul Stansby, whose brother Dean was fatally stabbed five years ago, attended Chantry Library on Wednesday night where a second kit has been installed.

It comes just over a week after a stabbing in the area.

The 39-year-old is co-owner of Lucky 13 tattoo studio in Ipswich which was the first place in Suffolk to have a bleed control kit.

He said: "I'm very overwhelmed with the way that the community is coming together, not just Chantry, but throughout the whole of Ipswich with acceptance and understanding.

“It really brings faith back to humanity and the community. The willingness to help raise money for the kits is absolutely mind-blowing.

“The kits are installed to prevent death. If there was a kit in place, my brother might have survived.”

The installation of the kit was planned before the stabbing that took place in Chantry last week.

Vicki Mann, Chantry Library manager, said: “Following the incident in Chantry last week, this stab kit could really save a life. We need to face facts and talk openly about the rise in knife crime and raise awareness to educate and prevent.

“It’s important to have a kit around because that could be one of my children who need it one day.

“Why not have the box if it helps save lives. It doesn’t necessarily mean a stab. It could be a car accident, it could be anything, but actually, the way things are going, we hear about knife crime more and more.”

Also attending the event on Wednesday was John Cook, mayor of Ipswich, Jamie Hart, co-owner of Lucky 13 tattoo studio, Ercan Batkitar from Tony’s Pizza and Grill and Murat Ozturk from Chantry Royal Fish and Chips.

The business owners funded the kit which cost £550.

Councillor John Cook, the mayor of Ipswich, said: “While we always hope that these bleed control kits will never need to be used, they are a vital resource in our communities.

"These kits can save lives in the crucial first moments until paramedics arrive at a scene, and I am keen to support Paul from the Be Lucky Anti-Crime Foundation in this initiative.”

A third bleed control kit will be installed outside the Handy Corner shop next week.