Driver faces court after BMW clocked at 110mph on A14

Tom Potter

Published: 7:00 PM May 7, 2021   
Policeman with a speed gun. Stock picture: Archant.

Police were carrying out speed enforcement on the A14 - Credit: Archant

A 29-year-old Suffolk man faces a court summons after police clocked a BMW travelling at 110mph along the A14 between Felixstowe and Ipswich.

An officer from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team recorded a vehicle exceeding the speed limit by 40mph last Sunday evening.

The team later published a photograph of the speed gun reading on the @NSRAPT Twitter account, commenting: "I have no words for this one".

A police spokeswoman said the incident took place on the westbound carriageway of the A14, near Trimley St Martin, at 6.40pm on Sunday, May 2.

"The driver of a BMW 325 car, a 29-year-old man from Stowmarket, was issued with a TOR (traffic offence report) for exceeding speed limit, recorded at 110 mph," they added.

"A summons will be sent in due course for a future court appearance."
 

