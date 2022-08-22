'Deep scratches' made as BMW keyed by cyclist after altercation

The incident happened at the Taste of India restaurant in Rushmere St Andrew - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist allegedly made "deep scratches" in the bodywork of a BMW after an altercation with its driver.

The incident happened at about 6.30pm on Friday, August 19 at the Taste of India restaurant in Brendron Drive in Rushmere St Andrew, near Ipswich.

According to Suffolk police, the victim parked his black BMW outside the takeaway restaurant and became involved in a "verbal exchange" with a cyclist over where he had parked.

A police spokesman said that when the driver returned a few minutes later, a member of the public told him the cyclist had made deep scratches to the car's bodywork.

The cyclist had then ridden off up Brendon Drive towards Penzance Road.

The cyclist is described as a white man, of slim build, in his late 30s to early 40s, with a greying goatee beard and sharp features.

He was wearing dark Lycra clothing and a helmet.

Anyone who has any information, images or footage which could help with enquiries is asked to to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/53568/22.