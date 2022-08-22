'Deep scratches' made as BMW keyed by cyclist after altercation
- Credit: Google Maps
A cyclist allegedly made "deep scratches" in the bodywork of a BMW after an altercation with its driver.
The incident happened at about 6.30pm on Friday, August 19 at the Taste of India restaurant in Brendron Drive in Rushmere St Andrew, near Ipswich.
According to Suffolk police, the victim parked his black BMW outside the takeaway restaurant and became involved in a "verbal exchange" with a cyclist over where he had parked.
A police spokesman said that when the driver returned a few minutes later, a member of the public told him the cyclist had made deep scratches to the car's bodywork.
The cyclist had then ridden off up Brendon Drive towards Penzance Road.
The cyclist is described as a white man, of slim build, in his late 30s to early 40s, with a greying goatee beard and sharp features.
He was wearing dark Lycra clothing and a helmet.
Most Read
- 1 Strike action begins at Port of Felixstowe
- 2 GALLERY: Thousands head to Waterfront for Summertime Ipswich festival
- 3 Revealed: The cheapest petrol stations in Suffolk as prices start to fall
- 4 Cyclist taken to hospital after crash with car
- 5 A12 set for disruption as fuel protestors plan rolling roadblock
- 6 11 celebrities you might spot in Suffolk
- 7 'I feel proud' Charity event raises funds for emergency bleed kits
- 8 Former mayor could not afford to stay a nurse at Ipswich Hospital
- 9 Ipswich family business celebrates 25th birthday with summer festival
- 10 'Deep scratches' made as BMW keyed by cyclist after altercation
Anyone who has any information, images or footage which could help with enquiries is asked to to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/53568/22.