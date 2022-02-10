News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
WATCH: Bodycam footage shows moment police catch Ipswich cocaine dealer

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:57 PM February 10, 2022
Updated: 4:12 PM February 10, 2022
Leonard Gjoni was stopped in his hire car in Lacey Steet, Ipswich

Leonard Gjoni was stopped in his hire car in Lacey Steet, Ipswich

Released bodycam footage has captured the moment a drug dealer was stopped in a hire car stashed with cocaine in Ipswich.

Leonard Gjoni was detained by officers in Lacey Street at about lunchtime on November 27.

Police searched the 29-year-old's car, which was on hire, and found ten small packages containing cocaine and more than £600 cash.

Gjoni, of Freehold Road, Ipswich, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possession of a false identity document, namely a Greek driving licence, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence.

He was handed 29 months in jail when he appeared for sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

