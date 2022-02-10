WATCH: Bodycam footage shows moment police catch Ipswich cocaine dealer

Video

Leonard Gjoni was stopped in his hire car in Lacey Steet, Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Released bodycam footage has captured the moment a drug dealer was stopped in a hire car stashed with cocaine in Ipswich.

Leonard Gjoni was detained by officers in Lacey Street at about lunchtime on November 27.

Police searched the 29-year-old's car, which was on hire, and found ten small packages containing cocaine and more than £600 cash.

Gjoni, of Freehold Road, Ipswich, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possession of a false identity document, namely a Greek driving licence, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence.

He was handed 29 months in jail when he appeared for sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

