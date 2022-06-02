News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Paddling pool at Ipswich park shut due to vandalism

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:57 AM June 2, 2022
Bourne Park paddling pool has closed on Saturday morning after glass was found in and around it Pict

Bourne Park paddling pool is currently closed due to vandalism Ipswich Borough Council have confirmed - Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The paddling pool at a popular Ipswich park has been closed due to vandalism. 

Ipswich Borough Council, which runs Bourne Park, announced the closure on social media this morning (June 2).

The council apologised for the closure, which comes as many will be out celebrating the start of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

In a tweet, the council said: "Sadly, Bourne Park Paddling Pool is currently closed due to vandalism.

"Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and we hope this doesn’t disrupt your Platinum Jubilee Celebrations."


Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A home that was destroyed in a fire was being used as a cannabis farm

Suffolk Live News

House destroyed in fire was being used as cannabis farm

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A Suffolk man has been given a suspended prison sentence for fraudulent and unfair trading

Suffolk Live News

Felixstowe builder who carried out unsafe work to pay £28k in compensation

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Rhys Burroughs, 35, previously of Colchester Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Clive Wyard in 2018.

Man pleads guilty to killing of Ipswich grandfather nearly four years ago

Jane Hunt

person
An area of land off Paper Mill Lane, Claydon

Planning

Plans for 45-space lorry park near Ipswich submitted

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon