Paddling pool at Ipswich park shut due to vandalism

Bourne Park paddling pool is currently closed due to vandalism Ipswich Borough Council have confirmed - Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The paddling pool at a popular Ipswich park has been closed due to vandalism.

Ipswich Borough Council, which runs Bourne Park, announced the closure on social media this morning (June 2).

The council apologised for the closure, which comes as many will be out celebrating the start of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

In a tweet, the council said: "Sadly, Bourne Park Paddling Pool is currently closed due to vandalism.

"Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and we hope this doesn’t disrupt your Platinum Jubilee Celebrations."



