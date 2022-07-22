News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Boy, 15, arrested released after huge field fire near Chantry Park

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:22 PM July 22, 2022
A 15-year-old boy who was arrested after a large fire near Chantry Park has been released

A 15-year-old boy who was arrested after a large fire near Chantry Park has been released pending further enquiries - Credit: Larren Fortescue

A 15-year-old boy who was arrested after a huge field fire near Chantry Park has been released pending further enquiries.

Fire crews and police were called to the scene of the blaze off the A1214 London Road after it started shortly after 8pm on Wednesday.

The fire was extinguished about an hour later.

Police later confirmed that a 15-year-old boy from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of arson. 

He was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning, but a spokesman for Suffolk police has since confirmed he has been released pending further enquiries. 

The fire near Chantry Park was the third incident in Ipswich this week that police are treating as suspected arson, following blazes at Ravenswood Park and near allotments off Bramford Lane.

The blaze near the Ravenswood estate started at about 7.50pm on Monday, with dozens of firefighters dispatched to the scene.

Drone footage revealed the scale of the damage, with the fire spreading close to nearby homes.

Emergency services were also called to a fire near Westbourne Park, off Bramford Lane, at about 4.30pm on Tuesday, as temperatures in Suffolk approached 40C.

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the fire, which spread to a number of nearby gardens and allotments.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News
Chantry News

Don't Miss

The Willows Park Montessori Nursery, owned by Mrs Sam Sims, is due to close in August to a staff shortage.

'Heartbreaking' - Ipswich nursery to close for good due to staff shortage

Abygail Fossett

person
Eight fire engines are battling a field fire in London Road in Ipswich.

Ipswich Live News | Updated

Large field fire breaks out near Chantry Park in Ipswich

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A number of fire engines are in attendance to a field fire in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out in allotments near Ipswich park

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Clacton Pier has been closed off by police after a major incident was declared

Updated

Search continues for missing swimmer following major incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon