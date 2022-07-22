Boy, 15, arrested released after huge field fire near Chantry Park

A 15-year-old boy who was arrested after a large fire near Chantry Park has been released pending further enquiries - Credit: Larren Fortescue

A 15-year-old boy who was arrested after a huge field fire near Chantry Park has been released pending further enquiries.

Fire crews and police were called to the scene of the blaze off the A1214 London Road after it started shortly after 8pm on Wednesday.

The fire was extinguished about an hour later.

Police later confirmed that a 15-year-old boy from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of arson.

He was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning, but a spokesman for Suffolk police has since confirmed he has been released pending further enquiries.

The fire near Chantry Park was the third incident in Ipswich this week that police are treating as suspected arson, following blazes at Ravenswood Park and near allotments off Bramford Lane.

The blaze near the Ravenswood estate started at about 7.50pm on Monday, with dozens of firefighters dispatched to the scene.

Drone footage revealed the scale of the damage, with the fire spreading close to nearby homes.

Emergency services were also called to a fire near Westbourne Park, off Bramford Lane, at about 4.30pm on Tuesday, as temperatures in Suffolk approached 40C.

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the fire, which spread to a number of nearby gardens and allotments.