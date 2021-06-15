News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Boy, 14, assaulted during robbery by teenagers

Judy Rimmer

Published: 12:45 PM June 15, 2021    Updated: 1:22 PM June 15, 2021
Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old boy was robbed and assaulted in Clacton - Credit: Archant

A 14 year-old boy was assaulted during a robbery by two teenagers in Clacton.

Police have been told a teenage girl approached the boy from behind and grabbed a chain from his neck. A teenage boy then assaulted him.

Officers are appealing for information following the incident, which happened at the Upper Promenade in Marine Parade West, between The Roof Terrace and Agate Road,  at 6.25pm on June 10.

The girl is described as a carrying a large baby Yoda toy at the time. The pair were accompanied by another teenager on a red and white bike.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact police online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm, quoting the crime reference number 42/110361/21.

You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Clacton-on-Sea News

