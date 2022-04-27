News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Boy has schoolbag stolen by group of youths in Ipswich park

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:52 PM April 27, 2022
The skating and BMX area in Landseer Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A boy was robbed by a gang of youths in Landseer Park in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A boy had his schoolbag stolen by a group of youth following a confrontation in an Ipswich park.

The incident happened at about 1.30pm on Monday, April 11 in the Sandyhill Lane area of Landseer Park, Suffolk police said.

A teenage boy and a friend were walking in the area when they were approached by the a group of youths.

The victim at first refused to hand over his bag, but did so after he was pushed as he feared for his safety

According to Suffolk police, this follows similar incidents in the park over recent week.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/21838/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

