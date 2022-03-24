News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Audi Q5 stolen from village on outskirts of Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:55 AM March 24, 2022
An Audi Q5 has been stolen from a Mid Suffolk village on the outskirts of Ipswich 

An Audi Q5 has been stolen from a Mid Suffolk village on the outskirts of Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

An Audi has been stolen from a Suffolk village on the outskirts of Ipswich, with police now appealing for information. 

The grey Audi Q5 estate was stolen sometime between 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 22 and 8.10am yesterday, Wednesday, March 23 from Duckamere in Bramford. 

The vehicle has the registration CK11 YVE. 

Anyone with any information about this theft or who knows where the vehicle is should contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/17346/22. 

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Kieran Dyer watches the warm up at the DW Stadium in Wigan today

Football

Dyer leaves role as Town U23s boss in 'surprise' move

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Cardinal Lofts on Ipswich Waterfront. Inset: Alex Dickin and Claire Hamblion. 

Investigations | Exclusive

Fears Ipswich tower block could be ‘structurally compromised’

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Kesgrave, near Ipswich, has the highest Covid rate in Suffolk

Coronavirus

Map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid cases

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services were called to a blaze in Ipswich last night 

Suffolk Live News | Video

Shed and fence 'well alight' in evening blaze

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon