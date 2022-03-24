Audi Q5 stolen from village on outskirts of Ipswich

An Audi Q5 has been stolen from a Mid Suffolk village on the outskirts of Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

An Audi has been stolen from a Suffolk village on the outskirts of Ipswich, with police now appealing for information.

The grey Audi Q5 estate was stolen sometime between 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 22 and 8.10am yesterday, Wednesday, March 23 from Duckamere in Bramford.

The vehicle has the registration CK11 YVE.

Anyone with any information about this theft or who knows where the vehicle is should contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/17346/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

