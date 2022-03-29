News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Robber who wielded meat cleaver in Co-op has sentencing adjourned

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:30 PM March 29, 2022
Bramford Lane Co-op

Jamie Foster was due to be sentenced after admitting robbery at the Co-op in Bramford Lane on December 22 and possession of a bladed weapon on the same date. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A 25-year-old man who wielded a meat cleaver during a robbery at an Ipswich Co-op store just days before Christmas will be sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday ( March 29) via a prison video link was Jamie Foster, of Richmond Road, Ipswich.

At an earlier hearing he admitted robbery at the Co-op in Bramford Lane on December 22 and possession of a bladed weapon on the same date.

Officers were called just after 10.30pm to reports a man had entered the store with a meat cleaver and demanded money from the shop assistants. 

The man then left the shop with two bottles of vodka. No-one was hurt in the incident. 

Foster was due to have been sentenced on Tuesday (March 29) but Recorder Richard Atchley agreed to adjourn the case until April 22 to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared on him.

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

