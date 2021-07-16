Man charged with drugs offences after Ipswich car stop

Published: 5:20 PM July 16, 2021

An Ipswich man has been charged with drugs offences after being stopped by police in Bramford Road

A 28-year-old man from Ipswich has been charged with drugs offences after being stopped by police in the town.

The charge comes after a man driving a Toyota Corolla was stopped in Bramford Road under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The man allegedly produced a picture of a driver's licence on is phone, which police suspected of being counterfeit.

They also believed communication on his phone was consistent with being involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession of a counterfeit document with intent to deceive.

A check of his police records at the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre found him to be disqualified from driving until April 2022.

A search was then granted at his residence in Bramford Road, where officers reportedly seized an undisclosed quantity of cash, a number of identification documents in different name and a "substantial" quantity of cocaine.

Armir Dyrmishaj was subsequently charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in supplying Class A drugs and possession with identity documents with intent to deceive.

He was also charged with driving while disqualified, obstructing a police officer and possession of criminal property.

Dyrmishaj appeared before Suffolk Magistrates Court' on July 14, where he was remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on August 11.