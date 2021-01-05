CCTV shows man snatching phone from woman at Ipswich bus stop

Published: 1:53 PM January 5, 2021

Police have issued CCTV images after a woman had her phone stolen in Bramford Road, Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police have issued CCTV images after a woman had her phone snatched from her hand at an Ipswich bus stop.

The robbery happened at a bus shelter in Bramford Road, between 1.50pm and 2pm on October 29 last year.

The victim – a woman in her 40s – was approached from behind before her phone was snatched out of her hand by a man.

He ran away in the direction of Mountbatten Court and Maple Park.

The woman was not physically injured but was left shaken by the incident.

Police believe the man pictured could help them in their investigation - Credit: Suffolk Police

The man has been described as tanned, in his late 20s to early 30s, around 5ft 6in tall and of an average build with short, black hair.

It is understood he wore a blue tracksuit and black trainers.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the man pictured may be able to help with the force's investigation.

Those with information are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 37/62823/20.