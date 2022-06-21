Ipswich man to face trial after denying wounding charge

Brian Carroll denies a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

﻿The trial of an Ipswich man accused of an offence of wounding following an alleged stabbing in the town is expected to take place this summer.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (June 20) for a pre-trial hearing was 53-year-old Brian Carroll, of Cemetery Road, Ipswich.

He has denied a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm which was allegedly committed on June 12 last year.

Carroll’s trial is due to take place during a two week warned list commencing July 25. He is on bail.