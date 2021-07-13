Man denies alleged Ipswich stabbing

Published: 6:30 AM July 13, 2021

Brian Carroll has denied the charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm - Credit: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man has pleaded not guilty to an offence of wounding following an alleged stabbing in the town.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (July 12) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was 52-year-old Brian Carroll, of Cemetery Road, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on June 12 this year.

The case was adjourned for two weeks until July 26 to allow further discussions between barristers in the case to take place.

Carroll is on conditional bail.