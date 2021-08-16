Man accused in connection with stabbing allegation to face trial

Published: 4:30 PM August 16, 2021

The trial of an Ipswich man accused of an offence of wounding following an alleged stabbing in the town will take place next summer.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (August 16) for a case management hearing was 52-year-old Brian Carroll, of Cemetery Road, Ipswich.

He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on June 12 this year.

His trial, which is expected to last two to three days, will take place during a two-week warned list commencing July 25 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place in May next year.

Carroll, who has no previous convictions, is on bail.