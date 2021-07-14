Burglar who missed probation appointments is spared jail sentence

Published: 7:30 AM July 14, 2021

A drunken burglar who previously punched a hole in the roof of a home in an attempt to evade police has been handed an electronic tag after missing appointments with the Probation Service.

Omar Parfett appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Tuesday for failing to comply with the requirements of his post-sentence supervision.

Parfett, 30, of Kitchener Road, Ipswich, was jailed for 11 months in February 2020 after being caught by police at a home in Bury St Edmunds on New Year's Eve in 2019.

A neighbour saw Parfett acting suspiciously near properties in Bury and watched him enter the house in Boughton Way.

The witness was able to give police a running commentary of the incident, Ipswich Crown Court previously heard.

An officer arrived with a police dog and entered the property while Parfett was seen from outside punching a hole through tiles and clambering onto the roof.

Officers were able to get him off the roof and he was arrested in the loft space.

Damage to the roof at the Boughton Way home, which was empty at the time, cost £288.

Parfett, who had been binge drinking during the day, was verbally aggressive to officers following his arrest and spat saliva and blood in the back of the police car.

Parfett was also charged with possession of cannabis after a small amount (0.7g) of the drug was found.

He was sentenced for burglary, two counts of criminal damage and possession of class B drugs.

Magistrates heard how Parfett was released from prison in June 2020 but has attended only two of seven post-sentence supervision appointments.

One was deemed an acceptable absence, the other four were not, magistrates heard.

Parfett, who handed himself in after learning a warrant had been issued for his arrest, admitted the breach.

David Allan, defending, said at the time Parfett had gone through a break-up with his partner but the pair were now back together.

Mr Allan said Parfett had also been threatened with eviction at the time of missing the appointments.

Magistrates decided against sending Parfett to prison but imposed a 14-day electronic tag with a curfew from 7pm to 7am.

He was also ordered to pay £60 in costs.