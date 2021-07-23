Burglary at O2 store in Ipswich town centre

Published: 2:54 PM July 23, 2021 Updated: 3:24 PM July 23, 2021

Police outside the shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich. - Credit: Archant

Police are investigating following an overnight burglary at a mobile phone store in Ipswich town centre.

The burglary - at the 02 store in Tavern Street - was discovered at 8.45am today and Suffolk police's forensic teams were sent to the scene.

It is not yet known what was stolen in the incident.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said entry was gained via a back stock room and office.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or report information via Suffolk police's website.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

O2 has been contacted for comment.