Cash and jewellery stolen from Ipswich home during break-in

A burglar broke into a home in Ipswich and stole cash and jewellery from inside.

The incident happened at some point between 8.30am on Monday, August 22 and 7.40pm on Saturday in Manor Road, off Westerfield Road.

According to Suffolk police, the thief gained entry to the home via the rear.

An untidy search was conducted and a small amount of petty cash, dress jewellery and silver jewellery was stolen.

The homeowner had left the curtains open, but the intruder closed them.

Detectives are asking whether anyone in the area saw anything unusual during these times, witness anyone acting suspiciously or noticed the change in the curtains being open or closed.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/55377/22.