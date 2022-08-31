News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Cash and jewellery stolen from Ipswich home during break-in

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:52 AM August 31, 2022
The burglary happened in Manor Road

The burglary happened in Manor Road - Credit: Google Maps

A burglar broke into a home in Ipswich and stole cash and jewellery from inside.

The incident happened at some point between 8.30am on Monday, August 22 and 7.40pm on Saturday in Manor Road, off Westerfield Road.

According to Suffolk police, the thief gained entry to the home via the rear.

An untidy search was conducted and a small amount of petty cash, dress jewellery and silver jewellery was stolen.

The homeowner had left the curtains open, but the intruder closed them.

Detectives are asking whether anyone in the area saw anything unusual during these times, witness anyone acting suspiciously or noticed the change in the curtains being open or closed.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/55377/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Thomas Wolsey was named after Ipswich's famous 16th century statesman and Catholic bishop

Pubs

5 pubs up for sale in Suffolk right now

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Hot weather at Broomhill swimming pool, Ipswich Dated Aug 1990

Nostalgia

5 things you used to be able to do in Ipswich - but can't do now

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Tom Renshaw on the left and Stefan White on the right.

Pubs

From peanuts to £10m in 2 years: Ipswich man celebrates success

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
An application for an 'adult gaming centre' at the site of the former Hughes electrical store has been received by IBC

Planning and Development

Plans revealed for 'adult gaming centre' in town centre

Abygail Fossett

person