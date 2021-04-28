Published: 3:29 PM April 28, 2021

Suspected Class A drugs and £2,000 in cash were seized from the property in Burrell Road - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Three men and a teenage boy have been arrested after police executed a drugs warrant at a property in Ipswich.

Officers from Suffolk police executed the warrant at an address in Burrell Road on Tuesday, April 27 – discovering more than 100 wraps of suspected Class A drugs inside.

They also found approximately £2,000 in cash, an undisclosed number of bladed items and mobile phones.

The three men from Ipswich – two in their 20s and one in his 40s – were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs alongside the boy, 16, from London.

All four were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where the man in his 40s was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The three men were released under investigation, while the boy has been bailed to return to police on May 25.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the force wants to ensure the county remains a "hostile environment" for those concerned in drugs supply, and called on communities not to "turn a blind eye" to crime.

Those with concerns are asked to contact police on 101.