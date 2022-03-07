Ipswich dealer caught with 69 drug wraps avoids immediate jail

A county lines drug dealer who was selling drugs in Ipswich has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police officers who were doing a welfare check on a vulnerable man in the town saw Cameron Williams pull up in a taxi and head towards the property, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When the officers followed him he ran off and during the chase he dropped 69 wraps of heroin and cocaine with a street value of £690, said Benedict Peers, prosecuting on Monday ( March 7).

Williams was eventually detained and a mobile phone found on him contained messages consistent with drugs dealing.

Williams, 23, of Earlmead Road, London, admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin in February 2019.

The court heard that in May 2019 Williams was jailed for 66 months after he was found guilty of possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

On that occasion, the court heard that he had tossed a rucksack containing £2,000 worth of class A drugs when being chased by police in Stowmarket in March 2019.

The court was told that at that time he had a "significant role" in the 'AJ' drug line and was operating in Suffolk to make amends for drugs and cash lost in Dorset.

Mr Peers told the court that Williams was released from the 60-month sentence in January this year.

Recorder Graham Huston imposed a two-year jail term suspended for two years in respect of the offences committed in February 2019 .

He said Williams was only 19 when he committed the offences in 2019 and he had spent his early twenties in custody.

He said that as the offences before the court were committed before he received his 60-month sentence it would be unfair to send him back to prison.