Cannabis dealer warned he could be facing jail

Soleiman Ghanouie was told that he could be sent to prison when he is sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court

An Ipswich cannabis dealer has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Tuesday (June 21) was 34-year-old Soleiman Ghanouie of Royston Drive, Ipswich.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis on or before August 5 last year but denied possessing cannabis with intent to supply .

Nicola May, prosecuting, said the pleas to the charges were acceptable and there would be no need for a trial.

Recorder Jeremy Benson agreed to adjourn sentence until July 14 for a pre-sentence report but warned Ghanouie that he could receive an immediate prison sentence.