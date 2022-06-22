News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Cannabis dealer warned he could be facing jail

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 1:30 PM June 22, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court.

Soleiman Ghanouie was told that he could be sent to prison when he is sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich cannabis dealer has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Tuesday (June 21) was 34-year-old Soleiman Ghanouie of Royston Drive, Ipswich.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis on or before August 5 last year but denied possessing cannabis with intent to supply .

Nicola May, prosecuting, said the pleas to the charges were acceptable and there would be no need for a trial.

Recorder Jeremy Benson agreed to adjourn sentence until July 14 for a pre-sentence report but warned Ghanouie that he could receive an immediate prison sentence.

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

