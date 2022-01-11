News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Four cars have body work scratched in Capel St Mary

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:52 PM January 11, 2022
Almost all of the fines were handed out in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Cars have had their paintwork scratched in Capel St Mary - Credit: Archant

The bodywork on four cars parked in Capel St Mary have been scratched, with police now appealing for witnesses. 

The criminal damage took place overnight between Tuesday, January 4 and Friday, January 7. 

The cars were parked in London Road, Link Road and Chapel Close. 

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police's Hadleigh Safer Neighbourhood Team quoting the crime reference number 37/1417/22. 

