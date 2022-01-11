Four cars have body work scratched in Capel St Mary

Cars have had their paintwork scratched in Capel St Mary - Credit: Archant

The bodywork on four cars parked in Capel St Mary have been scratched, with police now appealing for witnesses.

The criminal damage took place overnight between Tuesday, January 4 and Friday, January 7.

The cars were parked in London Road, Link Road and Chapel Close.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police's Hadleigh Safer Neighbourhood Team quoting the crime reference number 37/1417/22.

