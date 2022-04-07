News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Reckless' driver has car seized outside Portman Road in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:49 AM April 7, 2022
A car has been seized outside of Portman Road stadium in Ipswich - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A motorist who was seen driving "recklessly" outside of Ipswich Town's Portman Road ground has had their car seized.

Officers from the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped a Skoda on Thursday morning.

After stopping the vehicle, it was revealed that the driver had no licence and no insurance.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was reported to court after NSRAPT saw the vehicle was "driving recklessly".

