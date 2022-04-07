'Reckless' driver has car seized outside Portman Road in Ipswich

A car has been seized outside of Portman Road stadium in Ipswich - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A motorist who was seen driving "recklessly" outside of Ipswich Town's Portman Road ground has had their car seized.

Officers from the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped a Skoda on Thursday morning.

#RCRT stopped this car seen driving recklessly in #Ipswich and #seized it on finding that the driver had no licence and no insurance #court #s165 @SuffolkPolice #1462 pic.twitter.com/DP5qVL3Vgw — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 7, 2022

After stopping the vehicle, it was revealed that the driver had no licence and no insurance.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was reported to court after NSRAPT saw the vehicle was "driving recklessly".

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.