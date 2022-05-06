News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Car stolen from home in village near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:19 PM May 6, 2022
A silver Nissan Navara has been stolen from a home in Gosbeck near Ipswich

A silver Nissan Navara has been stolen from a home in Gosbeck near Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A car has been stolen from a home in a village near Ipswich.

The incident happened at a home in Helmingham Road, Gosbeck, sometime between 10pm on Wednesday, May 4 and 7.36am the following day, Suffolk police said.

A silver Nissan Navara, registration LS17 NGJ, was taken from the home.

According to Suffolk police, the vehicle also contained several tools and three jackets.

Anyone who saw the vehicle being taken or has any information about the theft should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/26978/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 


Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News
Needham Market News

Don't Miss

A man has been charged after a stolen Ferrari crashed in a residential Ipswich road

Suffolk Live News

Man charged with 16 offences after stolen Ferrari crashes in Ipswich road

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Sunset over the Ipswich waterfront at the end of the first day of the third national lockdown. Pict

Housing News

The 7 cheapest streets to buy a home in Ipswich revealed

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Marley Kline, from Hadleigh in Suffolk, was killed after a crash on the A120 in north Essex

Obituary

'We are totally shattered' - Family's tribute to teenager who died in crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Missing People | Updated

Missing 12-year-old girl found

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon