Car stolen from home in village near Ipswich

A silver Nissan Navara has been stolen from a home in Gosbeck near Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A car has been stolen from a home in a village near Ipswich.

The incident happened at a home in Helmingham Road, Gosbeck, sometime between 10pm on Wednesday, May 4 and 7.36am the following day, Suffolk police said.

A silver Nissan Navara, registration LS17 NGJ, was taken from the home.

According to Suffolk police, the vehicle also contained several tools and three jackets.

Anyone who saw the vehicle being taken or has any information about the theft should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/26978/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.



