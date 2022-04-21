News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Car stopped on the A12 had tyres worn down to the cords

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:25 PM April 21, 2022
A motorist was driving on the A12 with these tyres

A motorist was driving on the A12 with these tyres - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A motorist who was stopped on the A12 was found to have worn one of their tyres down to the cords. 

Their Volkswagen car was stopped by the Suffolk police Road Casualty Reduction Team near Ipswich earlier today. 

Officers found that the car had three defective tyres, including one which has been worn down to the tyre cords. 

Tyres are considered dangerous if they have less than 2mm of tread.

Suffolk Live News
A12
Ipswich News
A12 Suffolk News

