Car stopped on the A12 had tyres worn down to the cords

A motorist was driving on the A12 with these tyres - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A motorist who was stopped on the A12 was found to have worn one of their tyres down to the cords.

Their Volkswagen car was stopped by the Suffolk police Road Casualty Reduction Team near Ipswich earlier today.

Officers found that the car had three defective tyres, including one which has been worn down to the tyre cords.

Tyres are considered dangerous if they have less than 2mm of tread.

