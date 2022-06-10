News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Car stopped carrying 'incorrectly restrained' child with board on roof

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:14 AM June 10, 2022
The black VW Golf which was stopped by police in Ipswich after it was found to be driving with a board balanced on its roof.

The black VW Golf which was stopped by police in Ipswich after it was found to be driving with a board balanced on its roof. - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have stopped a car carrying an "incorrectly-restrained child" with a wooden board balanced on its roof in Ipswich.

The car was stopped on Handford Road in the town yesterday evening after officers noticed the board was being carried without any lashing or strips to hold it in place, with those in the car using their hands to hold it in place.

The black VW Golf which was stopped by police in Ipswich after it was found to be driving with a board balanced on its roof.

The black VW Golf which was stopped by police in Ipswich after it was found to be driving with a board balanced on its roof. - Credit: Suffolk police

Once officers had stopped the VW Golf they noticed the "incorrectly-restrained" child sitting in the car.

Police issued a ticket or traffic offence report (TOR) for both offences.

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

An artist's impression of the new aquatics centre at Portman Road car park

Ipswich Borough Council

Plan to close Crown Pools in major shake-up of Ipswich sports facilities

Dominic Bareham

person
Ambulances have been pictured outside Lidl in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man taken to hospital after medical emergency at Ipswich Lidl store

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Crown Pools, Ipswich.

Ipswich Borough Council

Homes could be built on site of Ipswich Crown Pools

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Coddenham

Suffolk County Council

Warning after 'Nottingham Knockers' visit homes in mid Suffolk village

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon