Car stopped carrying 'incorrectly restrained' child with board on roof
Published: 8:14 AM June 10, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police have stopped a car carrying an "incorrectly-restrained child" with a wooden board balanced on its roof in Ipswich.
The car was stopped on Handford Road in the town yesterday evening after officers noticed the board was being carried without any lashing or strips to hold it in place, with those in the car using their hands to hold it in place.
Once officers had stopped the VW Golf they noticed the "incorrectly-restrained" child sitting in the car.
Police issued a ticket or traffic offence report (TOR) for both offences.