Car stopped carrying 'incorrectly restrained' child with board on roof

The black VW Golf which was stopped by police in Ipswich after it was found to be driving with a board balanced on its roof. - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have stopped a car carrying an "incorrectly-restrained child" with a wooden board balanced on its roof in Ipswich.

The car was stopped on Handford Road in the town yesterday evening after officers noticed the board was being carried without any lashing or strips to hold it in place, with those in the car using their hands to hold it in place.

Once officers had stopped the VW Golf they noticed the "incorrectly-restrained" child sitting in the car.

#PHQRPU stopped this car in #Ipswich due to the manner of the load being carried i.e. no lashing or straps to hold the board in place, just the hands of the occupants. There was also an incorrectly restrained child in the car. #TOR issued for both offences. #Pc1202 #fatal4 pic.twitter.com/hzpXU3Smxr — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) June 9, 2022

Police issued a ticket or traffic offence report (TOR) for both offences.